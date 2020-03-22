Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street (NYSE:STT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,390,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

