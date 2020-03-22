Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CLSD has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.