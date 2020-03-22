Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

CLIN opened at GBX 475 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 785.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 859.93. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The company has a market cap of $631.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clinigen Group will post 2573.0001139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.