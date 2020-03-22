Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Up to $6.78

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.05, but opened at $6.78. Cloudera shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 5,103,920 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Barclays dropped their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,334 shares of company stock worth $4,397,004 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

