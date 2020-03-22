Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,378,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $121,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

