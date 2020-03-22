Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.