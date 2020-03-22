Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.57%.

In other news, insider Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $31,471.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,747.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $111,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

