Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $716.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 85.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Colony Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital by 196.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Colony Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

