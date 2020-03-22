Comparing SciPlay (SCPL) and Its Rivals

SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) is one of 77 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SciPlay to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million $32.40 million 5.54 SciPlay Competitors $1.26 billion $76.36 million -27.69

SciPlay’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. SciPlay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SciPlay and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54 SciPlay Competitors 730 2715 3752 200 2.46

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 78.82%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 59.26%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A SciPlay Competitors -20.38% -2,457.74% -6.68%

Summary

SciPlay beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

