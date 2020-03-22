Compass Group (LON:CPG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Group to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,772.31 ($23.31).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,109.50 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,903.67. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28).

In other news, insider John Bason bought 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, with a total value of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

