Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of CNCE opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

