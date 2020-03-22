Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

CXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

NYSE CXO opened at $40.56 on Friday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.