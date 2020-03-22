Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims that cover an area of approximately 6765 acres, as well as 100% owned Haines Block lease property located in Alaska, the United States.

