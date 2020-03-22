Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €83.00 by Nord/LB

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €83.00 ($96.51) price target from Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CON. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.41 ($130.71).

Shares of CON stock opened at €57.36 ($66.70) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.50. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Continental has a 52 week low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a 52 week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

