Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CORT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,772,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

