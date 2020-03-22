Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,173,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,966,593 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

