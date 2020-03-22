Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,235.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAGP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $870.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

