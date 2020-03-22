Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of First Hawaiian worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

