Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

