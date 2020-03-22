Credit Suisse AG Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Centerstate Bank worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth $657,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centerstate Bank news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $109,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerstate Bank stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSFL. Stephens cut Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

