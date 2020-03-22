Credit Suisse AG Purchases 22,245 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.