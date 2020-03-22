Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,841 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 246,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 624.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 130,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 129,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.06. MSA Safety Inc has a 12 month low of $93.82 and a 12 month high of $142.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.