Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,276,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Pacira Biosciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

