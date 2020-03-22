Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.04. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 98,340 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEQP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $365.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.79 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

