Critical Analysis: Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) & Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs -241.79% -93.20% -69.62% Precigen -324.38% -65.28% -24.60%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and Precigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs $1.14 million 19.03 -$3.61 million N/A N/A Precigen $90.72 million 5.52 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -3.35

Cleveland BioLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cleveland BioLabs and Precigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A Precigen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Precigen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precigen beats Cleveland BioLabs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies. The company also offers UltraVector platform that enables design and assembly of gene programs that facilitate control over the quality, function, and performance of living cells; and RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression. In addition, it provides AttSite Recombinases, which allows stable, targeted gene integration and expression; LEAP automated platform to identify and purify cells of interest, such as antibody expressing cells and stem cells; ActoBiotics platform for targeted in situ expression of proteins and peptides from engineered microbes; and AdenoVerse technology platform for tissue specificity and target selection. The company serves the health, food, energy, and environment markets. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Genopaver, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Persea Bio, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Wellness. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

