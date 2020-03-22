Critical Comparison: NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) vs. Acacia Communications (NYSE:ACIA)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeoPhotonics and Acacia Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Acacia Communications 1 8 1 0 2.00

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus target price of $9.64, indicating a potential upside of 80.58%. Acacia Communications has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Acacia Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 0.73 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -23.22 Acacia Communications $464.66 million 5.76 $32.84 million $1.18 54.53

Acacia Communications has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -4.79% -7.39% -3.41% Acacia Communications 7.07% 8.59% 6.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats NeoPhotonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

