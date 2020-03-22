Critical Survey: GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and Youdao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $583.29 million 0.19 $15.19 million $0.84 7.63 Youdao $188.82 million 10.03 -$87.04 million N/A N/A

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.60% 7.21% 3.12% Youdao N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GP Strategies and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Youdao 1 0 3 0 2.50

GP Strategies currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.21%. Youdao has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Given GP Strategies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Youdao.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of GP Strategies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GP Strategies beats Youdao on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services. The Professional & Technical Services segment offers training, consulting, engineering, and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization, and environmental services to the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical, energy, and petrochemical industries, as well as federal and state government agencies, and government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training to customer sales forces; and technical training services to automotive manufacturers and customers in other industries. The Performance Readiness Solutions segment offers performance and technology consulting services, such as platform adoption, end-user training, change and knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing, training content development, and sales enablement solutions; and organization performance solutions comprising leadership development training, strategy-through-implementation consulting services, and employee engagement tools and services to manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, and higher education industries, as well as government agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

