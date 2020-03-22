Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.05

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.71, with a volume of 19729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. First Analysis cut shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $703.46 million, a P/E ratio of 367.84, a PEG ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cryolife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cryolife by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cryolife by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,539,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after acquiring an additional 243,467 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

