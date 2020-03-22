CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CTS stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $591.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CTS has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

