Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Cumulus Media worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 74.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CMLS opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Cumulus Media Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

