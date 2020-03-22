CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

CWC Energy Services Corp (CVE:CWC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 207280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., an oilfield services company, provides contract drilling and well servicing services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, swabbing rigs, and coil tubing.

