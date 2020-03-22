CymaBay Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 11.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

