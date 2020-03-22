Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) & Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Financial Analysis

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -452.92% -10,351.99% -55.69% Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -85.65% -52.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Cytokinetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytokinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytokinetics and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cytokinetics presently has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 132.11%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.08%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytokinetics and Protagonist Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $26.87 million 21.13 -$121.69 million ($2.11) -4.53 Protagonist Therapeutics $230,000.00 670.38 -$77.19 million ($2.98) -1.90

Protagonist Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagonist Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Cytokinetics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a novel fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops reldesemtiv that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials in elderly subjects with limited mobility. In addition, it develops CK-3773274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; and AMG 594, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has strategic alliances with Amgen Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. Cytokinetics, Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD. It is also involved in researching oral and injectable peptide-based product candidates for a range of conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

