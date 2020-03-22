Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $567.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.17. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $64,152.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 319,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 218,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

