Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

DAC opened at $2.78 on Friday. Danaos has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

