Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) vs. Trend Micro (NASDAQ:TMICY) Head to Head Review

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datadog and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datadog currently has a consensus price target of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Trend Micro 16.89% 16.09% 8.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datadog and Trend Micro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 27.33 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -222.53 Trend Micro $1.52 billion 3.31 $256.43 million $1.84 19.42

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Datadog on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

