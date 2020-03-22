Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 231500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$631,539.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

