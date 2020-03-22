David B. Becker Acquires 7,000 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $101,570.00.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

