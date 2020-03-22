DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.34. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 2,888,527 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on DCP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

The company has a market cap of $695.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

