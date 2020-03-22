Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,981 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Delek US were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

