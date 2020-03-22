Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Trading 7.9% Higher

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.50, 1,394,476 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,994,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

The stock has a market cap of $678.24 million, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the third quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

