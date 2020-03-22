Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €28.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.14) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.21 ($32.80).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €11.93 ($13.87) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a market cap of $737.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.90.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

