Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Trading 2.1% Higher

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $6.90, 699,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,284,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $583.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

