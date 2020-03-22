Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up to $18.69

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $18.69. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 3,465,581 shares trading hands.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,421,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

