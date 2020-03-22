Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.00

Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 13822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.85.

About Directa Plus (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

