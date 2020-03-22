Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.40

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1503183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Insurance CO lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

