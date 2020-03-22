Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 326,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,640,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 469,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,320,000 after acquiring an additional 146,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.