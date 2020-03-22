Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Trading Down 15.4%

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s share price fell 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.44, 22,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 136,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

About Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR)

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

