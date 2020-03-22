Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €25.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.38 ($35.33).

DUE stock opened at €17.65 ($20.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.90. Duerr has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 52 week high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

