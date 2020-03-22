Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Trading Down 1.6%

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $73.87, approximately 3,350,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,491,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

